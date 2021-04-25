Overwinter Coffee opens third location in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — For almost a month, Overwinter Coffee has been bringing local brews to the Village of Williamsville. It’s the coffee shop’s third location after opening its first in Downtown Buffalo just three years ago.

“My wife and I started with a couple of friends of ours, also a married couple coincidentally,” said co-owner Ben Trojan. “It started out of our apartment because I was roasting in my kitchen.”

Trojan said they got the name from something Western New Yorkers are all too familiar with: surviving winter.

“If you bring your plants inside you’re overwintering your plants, and so you can come inside and overwinter with us with a cup of coffee,” Trojan said. “We were looking for something that was sort of non-specifically Buffalo. There’s a lot of Buffalo this, Queen City, Nickel City, so we wanted a similar idea but not being too on-the-nose for a coffee place.”

Trojan said the COVID-19 pandemic has created tough times for businesses like coffee shops, but Overwinter has powered through. He said it comes down to focusing on customer service; and since they’ve opened, Williamsville has welcomed them with open arms.