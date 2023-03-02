WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Patriots and Heroes Park, a Transit Road landmark that honors veterans and first responders, was vandalized sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to a release.

Some of the displays, including those that pay tribute to the Battle of the Bulge and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the “America The Land We Love” exhibit, were “destroyed” by the vandals, per the release. Additionally, light fixtures and flags were also damaged.

Patriots and Heroes Park was established over a decade ago by Russell J. Salvatore, and is a well-known attraction in Williamsville.

“Mr. Salvatore is currently working with area law enforcement to investigate, looking at surveillance video cameras from his restaurant hotel complex, surrounding businesses, and social media the vandal posted to,” the release said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.