WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was involved in a crash at Main St. and Transit Rd. in Williamsville Monday morning.

Police say a semi truck struck the pedestrian on Transit Rd. near the intersection of Main.

The victim, who has only been identified as a male, was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

The northbound side of Transit Rd. was closed off near Main St. as crews investigate.