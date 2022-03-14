WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local pizza place worked with the Ukrainian Cultural Center Sunday to help out people in Ukraine.

Pizza Plant Italian Pub hosted the “Ukrainian Freedom Imperial Stout Celebration,” with a portion of all beer sales going to Ukrainian organizations. The pub usually does a Russian-themed stout celebration, but due to recent events, that is not happening.

“I think people being united like this for a common cause is really what we want,” said Dan Syracuse, VP of Pizza Plant. “And as far as a social lubricant, beer really brings people together. So that’s why we consolidated this event with the Ukrainian Cultur[al] Center.”

Ukrainian flags were included with each flight purchase.