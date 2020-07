WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local pizza pub is making sure customers feel safe when they dine out.

Pizza Plant in Williamsville unveiled these new “bar pods” today.

The cardboard shield acts as a barrier to further separate customers and maintain social distancing.

The owner came up with the idea with his brother.

He tells us he believes other restaurants could benefit from it.

The owner tells us the dividers can accommodate a party of up to four people.