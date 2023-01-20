WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dessert deli, a mainstay bakery and cafe in Williamsville since 1987, will be permanently closing on Feb. 11, the business announced in a Facebook post Friday.

Dessert deli, located on the corner of Maple Road and North Forest, has won awards for its products in the past, which range from cookies, cupcakes and pies to wedding and birthday cakes.

“After 36 years, the decision to close our business was not an easy one, but we very much look forward to spending more time with our family and traveling,” Dessert deli’s Facebook statement said. “We are tremendously grateful for our loyal and talented staff, the WNY community, and our friends and family for the unwavering support of our small, family-owned, woman-lead business. Above all, we are deeply thankful for each of our marvelous patrons. You became family to us over the years and gave us the opportunity to be a part of your most special occasions –birthdays, weddings, holidays, and so much more.”

The bakery says that until Feb. 11, their cases will “remain stocked” with their baked goods and treats. They are also encouraging all patrons with gift cards to redeem them before the closure.