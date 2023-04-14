WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A church in Williamsville will be holding a prayer and healing service for Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula.

On April 29, Eastern Hills Church (8445 Greiner Rd.) will host the event from 3 to 4 p.m.

“Worship will be led by representatives of Eastern Hills Church and Houghton University. Speakers will be leading times of prayer, and a message will be shared from the Pegula family,” the church says.

After a long absence from the public eye, Pegula’s daughter Jessica publicly revealed more about what had previously just been identified as an undisclosed health issue.

In June of last year, it was revealed that Pegula was being treated for health issues, but until the publishing of a February article in The Players Tribune, it was not known that she had suffered cardiac arrest.

As of the article’s publishing, Jessica said her mother was still in recovery.

For those unable to attend in person, the prayer service will also be live-streamed online here and on Eastern Hills Church’s Facebook page.