WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Williamsville’s Village Board meets Monday night, residents will have a chance to share their thoughts on the proposed Williamsville Water Mill Historic District.
Thirteen addresses near Glen Park, along Main, Rock and East Spring streets, were proposed for the preservation project, but some people in the village are saying there are others that should be included.
The Village Board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month. Anyone interested in attending can go to the auditorium at the Village Hall at 5565 Main St.
You can find the agenda for Monday night’s meeting here.
