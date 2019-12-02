Public hearing being held to discuss proposed project to repurpose Blocher Homes

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Blocher Homes says they are in the process of obtaining government and regulatory agency approvals required before the project to repurpose the facility with People Inc. can begin.

This process could extend into the Fall of 2020, according to Blocher Homes.

The plan is to provided expanded and needed housing opportunities while preserving the residential and green space character of the facility.

A current proposal calls for 97 mixed-income one and two-bedroom apartments in three new buildings as well as the current Blocher facility.

The facility says those approvals they’re seeking are required before any definitive actions can take place for residents and employees.

As for communicating the plan to residents, employees, and neighbors, Blocher Homes says, “Every step of the way, we have shared and continue to share the most current information not only with our neighbors but also with our residents and family representatives and Blocher staff so we can assist them — almost a year in advance — in best preparing for new homes and continued employment opportunities if the project receives the required approvals.”

Blocher added physical limitations posed by the current facilities and changes in the type of care seniors need call for repurposing for future use other than assisted living and meed the needs of the wider community.

The facility reports they failed to reach its full capacity of 57 beds in recent years, occupancy declined to 73% last year and registered financial deficits in each of the past four years.

President and CEO of People Inc. Rhonda Frederick released the following statement this evening on the plan:

People Inc. is committed to providing mixed-income housing options for people within our communities. The proposed project by Blocher Homes (and Beechwood) would provide a unique opportunity to increase housing options to better serve residents of the Village of Williamsville and Town of Amherst. The need for mixed-income housing was confirmed in an independent third party market study analysis.

Blocher Homes (and Beechwood) are outstanding partners and we are confident that they will handle the transition in a way that continues to provide a high quality of life for its current residents. People Inc. has an extensive track record of developing and managing a diverse range of housing throughout Western New York.” Rhonda Frederick People, Inc. President and CEO

The Williamsville Village Planning Board is holding a public hearing regarding the proposed project this evening at 7:30 p.m.