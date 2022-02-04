Report: Williamsville teacher suspended after giving offensive homework assignment

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville teacher is out of the classroom indefinitely for a controversial assignment.

According to The Buffalo News, Karen Hamm, a Spanish teacher at Mill Middle School issued the homework assignment and that Williamsville Schools last month put her on indefinite paid leave.

Last month, a parent sent us a copy of the homework assignment which labels Mexicans as ‘ugly’ and Americans as ‘pretty.’ The assignment asks students to translate sentences into Spanish. One sentence says “You are Mexican and ugly,” another sentence says “You are pretty and American.”

Many people took to social media calling the assignment inappropriate, disgusting and completely unacceptable.

A copy of the homework assignment surfaced about a month ago on social media.

Shortly thereafter, Dr. Darren Brown-Hall, the superintendent for Williamsville Schools addressed an offensive homework assignment during a school board meeting but didn’t get into details on when the homework assignment was given and who issued the homework to students.

“This assignment created by the teacher and provided to students was completely unacceptable,” Brown-Hall said, “We are addressing the situation to ensure that this does not happen again. The district does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture or beliefs, our goal as a district is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment celebrating our community and its diversity this assignment fails to meet our standards and will be deal with appropriately.”

Williamsville Schools have not provided any updated statement since that board meeting last month. On Friday, News 4 called Karen Hamm several times to try to get a response, but we have not heard back.