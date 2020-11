WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– 97 rock and FeedMore WNY still need your help to “Rock Out Hunger.”

DJ Jickster spent this last week sleeping in a trailer to raise money and food for FeedMore WNY.

Just like he has for the past 15 years.

You can find DJ Jickster and his R.V. outside Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital throughout the weekend.

The contactless food and fund drive runs until November 24.

To donate online, click here.