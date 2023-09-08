WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is expanding with a new location in Williamsville.

Named for one of the institute’s longtime supporters, the Scott Bieler Amherst Center will open to patients on Sept.11. It’s a 30,000-square-foot facility at 203 Park Club Lane with two floors offering clinical and supportive services.

“Roswell Park’s new Williamsville hub will offer appointments and consultations with experts in breast medicine, dermatology, genitourinary medicine, gynecology, lymphoma, thoracic medicine, thoracic surgery and cancer survivorship,” Roswell Park says. “In addition, patients will have onsite access to a full-service pharmacy, comprehensive infusion center, phlebotomy and laboratory testing as well as an array of imaging services.”

Roswell Park says the Scott Bieler Amherst Center is the organization’s first new build outside of its downtown Buffalo campus.

“I am so moved by the Western New York community — they are the driving force behind everything we do,” Bieler, who has served on Roswell Park’s Alliance Foundation board for more than two decades, said. “We are blessed to have met so many wonderful people through the West Herr family, and we have watched countless customers, neighbors, employees and family members face a cancer diagnosis.”