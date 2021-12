WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A big addition is coming to a local restaurant.

Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill is adding a Brew Pub to its Transit Road location. Paul Santora, the owner, says his first Brew Pub, which is at his Walden Galleria restaurant, has been a huge success.

He says the Transit Brew Pub will open in late spring or early summer.