WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– Senator Chuck Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins say traffic in front of the Williamsville Post Office is dangerous.

They’ve written a letter to the postmaster general about this problem.

Schumer and Higgins say the postal service has to fix the “flawed parking lot configuration.”

In the past 10 years, there have been 42 accidents in the Post Office parking lot or on Sheridan Drive in front of the Post Office.