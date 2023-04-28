AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation of Indians is condemning what it calls an act of racism that was captured on video at a recent boys varsity lacrosse game at Williamsville South High School.

Earlier this week, a spectator appeared to use language offensive to Native Americans after an incident on the field. Williamsville South was hosting Lake Shore High School, which the Seneca Nation says has “a significant number of Seneca students.”

The Seneca Nation and Williamsville Central School District both released statements in response to the incident, which can be seen in full below.

“Not only are these comments deeply disrespectful and hurtful to our young athletes, the person making them put ignorance and lack of human decency on display for all to see and hear,” the Seneca Nation said. “Lacrosse is an event we hold sacred, making the comments all the more egregious.”

Williamsville said it is “aware of a racially offensive statement made by a spectator” and has initiated a thorough investigation.

The Williamsville Central School District also issued a statement in response to the incident:

Following Williamsville’s response, Lake Shore Central School District issued the following statement:

“The Lake Shore Central School District is appreciative of the Williamsville Central School District’s response to racist comments made by one or more spectators at our boys’ varsity lacrosse game earlier this week. Lake Shore CSD appreciates our long standing positive relationship with the Seneca Nation and its residents, and the support they and our neighboring school districts have shown Lake Shore, our students, and their families as we stand together against racism and bias against any of our children.” Lake Shore Central School District