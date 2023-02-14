WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you haven’t gotten your sweetheart a valentine just yet, Sweet Jenny’s, a family owned chocolate and ice cream shop in Williamsville, has a variety of sweets to choose from.

“It’s actually the busiest day of the year, more so than Easter, Christmas anything else,” says Tara Cadmus. Her and her husband Howard, purchased Sweet Jenny’s over a decade ago, and they continue to make homemade chocolate and treats every day.

“We both shared a passion for it,” said Howard Cadmus. “We decided it would be something that we would do, not even as a hobby or past time–but it was something that we are passionate about and then it turned into our full time jobs.”

The Cadmus family says they get the most business revolving around holidays, and for Valentines day, they expect every few hours to have hundreds of people through the door.

“A lot of people wait until that day. While it would be nice to say they prep ahead of time, a lot of people will be in here trying to find that last minute gift they need,” said Howard Cadmus.

From trendy chocolates like smash hearts, hot cocoa bombs and anatomical hearts to the classics like sponge candy and cordial cherries, their chocolates are made right there in their Mill.

“It doesn’t come in from anywhere outside and one of the things I love are the little niche things we’re able to do because everything is made here,” said Tara Cadmus.

So if you’re looking for a chocolate chicken wing, chocolate covered strawberries, or maybe even an ice cream pie for your valentine, the store is open until 8:30 p.m. on Valentines Day.

