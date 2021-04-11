SOURCES: Williamsville Schools plan in-person learning return for end of April pending COVID transmission rates

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — In light of New York State’s revised in-person learning guidance, the Williamsville Central School District is planning to bring more students back to the classroom by the end of April, sources tell News 4.

We’re told the district is planning to bring their elementary students back to in-person learning full-time at the end of April. And their middle and high school students return for four days a week around the end of the month. Students returning hinges on COVID-19 transmission rates.

Families can expect to be notified by the district tomorrow regarding their plans, according to sources.

…This comes following CDC & NY health updated school guidelines, which lower social distancing from 6ft to 3ft in most cases. Other #WNY districts are also working on change. @amorrisonWIVB4 interviews several superintendents tonight on @news4buffalo (2/2) — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) April 11, 2021 News 4 Anchor and Reporter Erica Brecher

Districts around Western New York are reviewing the new state guidelines, which include loosened social distancing rules.

Hamburg Central Schools set a tentative in-person learning return date for later this month.

Take a look at the revised guidance from NYS below: