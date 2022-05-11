WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Spring is a great time to declutter your closet and do some good! Goodwill of WNY offered some closet clean out tips and shared more on the need for donations.

Goodwill’s downsizing expert, Matt Paxton says to follow the three D’s : Declutter, Donate and make a Difference!

Hear more tips in the video above from Linda Maraszek, Goodwill of WNY Manager, Marketing & Community Relations.

Or for more information, head here.