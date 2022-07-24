WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Sunflowers for Ciera” put on its inaugural car show in Williamsville on Sunday afternoon.

Car enthusiasts from across Western New York gathered at the Eastern Hills Mall to celebrate the life of Ciera Marie Schwartz, while also raising funds for the new non-profit dedicated in her name to help people in unhealthy relationships.

She was a beautiful light and we want to continue that light on even though she isn’t here. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’re not as important. We want to empower young men and women that they’re worth so much more,” said one organizer.

Many cars were on display at the event and battled to win many categories such as best muscle, best exotic, and best in show, also known as Ciera’s choice.