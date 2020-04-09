Sweet Jenny’s making sure everyone gets their Easter chocolate

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sweet Jenny’s in Williamsville remains open for take out and delivery.

“We wanted everybody to be able to have that Easter experience and have that sense of normality during these turbulent times,” said owner, Howard Cadmus.

Easter is usually the shops busiest time of year and due to social distancing things are being done a bit differently this time around.

”There’s been challenges turning into what’s usually our shop and show room and hundreds of people an hour into a lot of online, build a website come into the year 2020,” he said. “Update things and ship out a lot of boxes business sort of on the fly.”

Sweet Jenny’s is taking all the proper precautions to ensure the customer and staffs safety.

Owner Howard Cadmus says just call 716-631-2424 or order online. Then just pop open your trunk for a zero contact pick up.

You can still get all your Easter classics including chocolate bunnies, foiled eggs, peeps, sponge candy — and even some of sweet Jenny’s originals, like Baby Yoda.

You can also still order ice cream!

With children of his own, Cadmus says during this confusing time he wants to make kids smile and feel special come Sunday morning.

”Just because life it put on pause it doesn’t have to stop. Just because certain things are missing they are still some-bunny special,” he said.

You can pick up your favorites in time for Easter at Sweet Jenny’s through Saturday at 7pm. Hours are 11-7pm daily.

For more information, click or tap this link.