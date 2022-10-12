WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a Take 5 ticket worth $18,720 recently sold at a Wegmans store in Williamsville.

The top prize-winning ticket was purchased at the store at 5275 Sheridan Drive. It was for Tuesday’s evening drawing, which had winning numbers of 2-10-11-33-36.

Anyone with a winning New York Lottery game in their possession can claim their prize within a year of the drawing.