WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a Take 5 ticket worth $18,720 recently sold at a Wegmans store in Williamsville.
The top prize-winning ticket was purchased at the store at 5275 Sheridan Drive. It was for Tuesday’s evening drawing, which had winning numbers of 2-10-11-33-36.
Anyone with a winning New York Lottery game in their possession can claim their prize within a year of the drawing.
