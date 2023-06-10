WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Swim safety is top of mind for many parents this time of year.

Maria Tennant’s doing all she can to keep her children safe in and around the water this summer.

“We have family that has pools and vacations so we’re around water a lot more frequently now,” Tennant said.

The mom of four from Lancaster enrolled her six-year-old son Luciano in swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School in Williamsville last week. Luciano is autistic.

“He would just cling onto the ledge. It was hard because he really couldn’t go out and enjoy himself,” she said.

Lessons are geared toward the age and ability of the student.

“In our lessons or any lessons, really focusing on those safety skills are so important to make sure we keep our kids safe,” Goldfish Swim School Operations Director Courtney Richardson explained.

Swim lessons aren’t the only piece to the safety puzzle. Experts said you should also have a designated spectator per swimmer to keep an eye on someone who’s less experienced. It’s also advised you keep a life jacket nearby. Swim barriers, like a pool safety fence, and a pool alarm are also recommended.

Tennant said swim lessons are giving her some peace of mind. She knows accidents can happen all too quickly.

“Luciano is a runner and God forbid you take your eyes off of him for two seconds and he jumps in that water, you can’t get that back,” she said.

Goldfish is participating in the World’s Largest Swim Lesson on June 22. It’s free for anyone to attend. For more information, click here.