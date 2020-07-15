The BFLO Store to celebrate partnership with PSE on 716 Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PSE) is welcoming The BFLO Store as the official retailer of the Buffalo Bills.

“It has been a lifelong dream to partner with the Buffalo Bills organization,” said Nathan Mroz, owner and founder of The BFLO Store. “2020 has been a challenging year for so many, and today is a day all about hope and excitement for our community and what is to come. This partnership goes beyond sports; we are honored to share a common vision with the Pegulas to continue to revitalize and develop this region into a first-class American city.”

The two will come together to kick off the partnership on Thursday, the same day the BFLO Store is hosting the 716 Day Small Business Market at the Eastern Hills Mall.

That outdoor shopping event will take place outside from Noon to 9 p.m. It will feature food trucks, outdoor dining at Duff’s, a farmer’s market tent and outdoor merchant tents.

