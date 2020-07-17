Tops giving away free tank of gas to select winners

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Over 1,000 people will win a free tank of gas and six people will win outdoor adventure gear through Tops Friendly Markets’ “Fuel Your Own Adventure.”

Starting Sunday, and through August 29, shoppers are automatically entered for a chance to win when shopping or filling up at a participating Tops location with the BonusPlus card.

Tops says shoppers will receive an extra chance to win when they purchase PepsiCo products.

