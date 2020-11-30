Tops selling gingerbread houses to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Tuesday, and while supplies last, Tops Friendly Markets is selling gingerbread house kits, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Oishei Children’s Hospital.
The kits, available in the Tops bakery, come complete with gingerbread to build the house, candy decorations, and icing, Tops says.
“Our number one priority at Oishei Children’s Hospital is keeping families healthy and safe, especially this year. We are grateful that Tops, our largest corporate partner, has put together this opportunity for families to have a fun, safe holiday activity at home that also supports the work our team does at the hospital,” said Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital.
Gingerbread house kits are available at the following New York locations:
- 1000 Portage Rd., Niagara Falls
- 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls
- 2956 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn
- 3949 Lockport-Olcott Rd., Lockport
- 2555 Main St., Newfane
- 3980 Maple Rd., Amherst
- 2140 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island
- 4235 Military Rd., Town of Niagara
- 3035 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
- 890 Young St., Tonawanda
- 150 Niagara St., Tonawanda
- 301 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda
- 11200 Maple Ridge Rd., Medina
- 7134 Rochester Rd., Lockport
- 2101 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo
- 1740 Sheridan Dr., Buffalo
- 1275 Jefferson Ave., Buffalo
- 5274 Main St., & Union Rd., Williamsville
- 7375 Boston State Rd., Boston
- 6524 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park
- 65 Grey St., East Aurora
- 2401 W. State St., Olean
- 1800-2000 Washington St., Jamestown
- 4250 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg
- 4777 Transit Rd., Depew
- 2351 Maple Rd., Amherst
- 9660 Transit Rd., Amherst
- 184 South Cascade, Springville
- 6150 South Park Ave., Hamburg
- 6363 Transit Rd., Depew
- 658 W. Main St., Arcade
- 390 W. Main St., Batavia
- 408 West Ave., Albion
- 5827 S. Transit Rd., Lockport
- 1989 Seneca St., Buffalo
- 425 Niagara St., Buffalo
- 5175 Broadway, Depew
- 906 Center St., Lewiston
- 3500 Main St., Amherst
- 3870 Harlem Rd., Cheektowaga
- 355 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca
- 700 Thruway Plaza Dr., Cheektowaga
- 3865 Union Rd., Cheektowaga
- 345 Amherst St., Buffalo
- 800 Harlem Rd., West Seneca
- 1460 S. Park Ave., Buffalo
- 111 Bolivar Rd., Wellsville
- 128 W. Main St., Leroy
- 2382 Route 19, Warsaw
- 12775 Broadway, Alden
- 9049 Erie Rd., Angola
- 3955 Vineyard Dr., Dunkirk
- 6914 Erie Rd., Derby
- 64 South Erie St., Mayville
- 64 E. Washington St., Ellicottville
- 110 South Work St., Falconer
- 51 Main St. Randolph Plaza, Randolph
- 738 Foote Ave., Jamestown
- 140 Central Ave., Silver Creek
- 150 Prospect St., Attica
- 121 East Main St., Westfield
- 20 Center St., Frewsburg