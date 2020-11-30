Tops selling gingerbread houses to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Starting Tuesday, and while supplies last, Tops Friendly Markets is selling gingerbread house kits, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The kits, available in the Tops bakery, come complete with gingerbread to build the house, candy decorations, and icing, Tops says.

“Our number one priority at Oishei Children’s Hospital is keeping families healthy and safe, especially this year. We are grateful that Tops, our largest corporate partner, has put together this opportunity for families to have a fun, safe holiday activity at home that also supports the work our team does at the hospital,” said Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, president, Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Gingerbread house kits are available at the following New York locations: