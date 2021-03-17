Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-90 EB near Cleveland Drive

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, a tractor trailer was involved in a crash on I-90 eastbound near Exit 50A (Cleveland Drive).

Because of the incident, the left lanes of the Thruway, on that side, were closed near the exit.

Crews soon began clearing the scene as traffic slowly moved through. Around 7:30, only one lane was available.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured, and News 4 is working to learn what led to the crash.