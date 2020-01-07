Trial to begin for doctor charged with prescribing drugs that led to patients’ deaths

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville pain doctor who’s accused of prescribing drugs that led to the deaths of six patients will go on trial Tuesday.

Jury selection will begin in the trial of Dr. Eugene Gosy. He faces nearly 80 felony charges.

Gosy ran a large pain treatment center in Williamsville for years. At one time, he had more than 10,000 patients.

Prosecutors say that the deaths of his patients stemmed from improperly prescribed narcotics.

Gosy eventually began working for Invision Health, while under supervision. Last month, more than half the charges he faced were dropped.

The trial could take as long as four months.