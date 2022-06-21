WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s been a major shakeup on the Williamsville Village Board.

Two former mayors, Dan DeLano and Mary Lowther have been elected to one-year terms on the board in Tuesday’s special election.

Lowther received 696 votes, while DeLano earned 699 votes.

The pair defeated Deputy Mayor Dave Sherman, who garnered 269 votes, and John Ariola, who brought in 246 votes.

The village ran out of ballots because of the big voter turnout and the Board of Elections instructed election inspectors to make copies of an original blank ballot until more forms could be delivered, according to a village spokesperson. Around 100 of the copied ballots were submitted by voters between 4 and 6 p.m.

Lowther and DeLano will take the oath of office in July, once the results are certified.