WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two members of the Williamsville South High School community, one female student and one male student, have died, according to an email from the school.

Both Williamsville South, as well as Mill Middle school, where the students went prior to attending South, sent emails to parents informing them of the situation.

Both emails said mental health professionals will be at the schools throughout the rest of the week to provide support to students and staff as needed.

“Children may have varied reactions to the death of a classmate. Your son or daughter may feel sad, scared, or confused about what happened. Please do not hesitate to reach out to someone here at South if you or someone in your family needs someone to speak to,” the schools said.

It is unclear how the students died. News 4 is electing not to name them at this time.