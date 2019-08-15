Unyts changes name to ConnectLife, moves HQ to Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unyts is renaming itself.

From now on, the blood and organ donor network will be known as ConnectLife.

The name isn’t the only change though, as the organization is also moving its headquarters to Williamsville.

“More than a name change, we’ve evolved our brand to better tell the story of how we serve the community and to illuminate the impact that our donor network can make on the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Mark Simon, CEO of ConnectLife. “And, our new location in Williamsville provides a space that better serves our staff’s needs as they work to meet the increasing demands of our business.”

Simon says the new name “better represent[s]” what the company does.