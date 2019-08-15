Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Unyts changes name to ConnectLife, moves HQ to Williamsville

Williamsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unyts is renaming itself.

From now on, the blood and organ donor network will be known as ConnectLife.

The name isn’t the only change though, as the organization is also moving its headquarters to Williamsville.

“More than a name change, we’ve evolved our brand to better tell the story of how we serve the community and to illuminate the impact that our donor network can make on the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Mark Simon, CEO of ConnectLife. “And, our new location in Williamsville provides a space that better serves our staff’s needs as they work to meet the increasing demands of our business.”

Simon says the new name “better represent[s]” what the company does.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss