WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one was inside a law office on Evans Street in Williamsville when a vehicle crashed into it Monday night.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Amherst police say the vehicle involved, a 2011 Honda CRV, was headed north on Evans near Main Street when it went off the road and hit the building.
The driver, who was identified as a 31-year-old woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was hospitalized with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.
Latest Posts
- Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
- Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
- Inflation continues to impact grocery prices — here’s what you can do about it
- Biden meets with Polish president in Warsaw
- Buttigieg unveils freight rail reforms in wake of East Palestine derailment
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.