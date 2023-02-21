WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — No one was inside a law office on Evans Street in Williamsville when a vehicle crashed into it Monday night.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Amherst police say the vehicle involved, a 2011 Honda CRV, was headed north on Evans near Main Street when it went off the road and hit the building.

The driver, who was identified as a 31-year-old woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was hospitalized with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.