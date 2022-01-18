Village of Williamsville accused of violating mask rules at recent board meeting

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Williamsville could end up paying a fine after the Erie County Department of Health accused them of violating mask rules at a recent board meeting.

According to a stipulation sent to the village from the county, a public health sanitarian caught people not wearing their masks at January 10’s village board meeting.

The village violated New York State health rules and regulations, an Erie County emergency order, and an order from the Erie County Health Commissioner regarding mask usage, the violation notice stated.

The village now has until February 5 to decide whether to agree to the stipulation. If it does so, it would have to pay a $300 penalty. If it does not, a hearing would take place.

Here is a copy I've obtained of the violation notice sent from the Erie County Department of Health to the Village of Williamsville. pic.twitter.com/DIUN5K8EuM — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 18, 2022

“We have multiple incidents that have occurred in the Village of Williamsville where, not only the village mayor, but others were not wearing a mask,” County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a COVID briefing Tuesday. “We had sanitarians on site during the most recent meeting. They took notes. They took information.

“And the village was cited for violating the rules.”

Poloncarz said the village has created an unsafe environment by holding a public meeting where people are not wearing masks.

In response, the village will hold a special board meeting Thursday night in an effort to hire outside counsel. Williamsville Mayor Deborah Rogers said outside counsel was required, as the village attorney has a conflict of interest. She declined to comment further on the violation notice until an attorney is hired.

