Village of Williamsville explains why a proposed outdoor Bills playoff viewing party won’t happen

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Village of Williamsville is explaining why they decided to deny an event permit for an “outdoor Bills viewing party” the Amherst Chamber of Commerce had proposed.

The Village says their Mayor Deb Rogers had decided it was not in the “community’s best interest” to authorize the permit.

The event is similar to the “Playoffs on the Patios” event happening in the City of Buffalo.

We’re told the Village was contacted on January 4 about the proposed event. The event was scheduled to be held gameday on January 9.

Officials say the proposed event would block Main Street’s through-traffic from Mill Street to South Cayuga Road.

“The mayor was told the event’s goal would be to allow restaurants within the blocked-off portion of Main Street to serve patrons who are seated at tables within the road. In addition, televisions would be placed on the road to air the Bills game as customers of the restaurants were dining.” Village of Williamsville

The village is citing the current state imposed orange zone restrictions. They say the event is not feasible because the restrictions provide that outdoor events are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

They also mention the village’s outdoor tree lighting ceremony scheduled for early December was canceled for the same reason.

Village officials also say they spoke with Jennifer Delaney Erie County’s Director of Environmental Health about the event proposed by the Amherst Chamber of Commerce. They say “she did not advise approving the plan as it was outlined to the Mayor by the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.”

The Village of Williamsville tells us they were not given any specifics about the event prior to January 4.

“The chamber was reportedly being assisted by the office of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa in planning the proposed event since at least Dec. 30. However, the Village of Williamsville was not given any specifics of the proposal or included in those conversations prior to the mayor’s Jan. 4 conversation with A.J. Baynes, the chamber’s executive director.” Village of Williamsville

The village goes on to say their Building Department and fire inspector never received the proposal and none of the required permits had been filed with the village.

Officials say holding the event would not be a “healthy decision” for its community. They add traffic alterations would need to be made that might negativley impact local businesses and their patrons.

“With the prospect of a large portion of Main Street closed for local traffic only, and another section closed for through-traffic, Mayor Deb Rogers said a daylong traffic alteration throughout much of the village could cause difficulties for business owners and potential customers of retailers, salons and other restaurants along the extent of the business district.” Village of Williamsville

Village officials tell us Mayor Rogers received communication from “a few Amherst Corporations” that were not happy she decided not to approve the event permit. The village says one corporation said they were “gifted” five reserved tables by the Amherst Chamber of Commerce for the event.

The village says they understand the disappointment of many, but safety comes first.