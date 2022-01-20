Village of Williamsville hiring lawyer to fight ECDOH mask fine

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of Williamsville is hiring a lawyer to fight a fine over not wearing face masks.

The board voted 3-2 in an online meeting Thursday to hire an attorney. Earlier this week, the Erie County Health Department hit the village with a $300 fine. The county says one of its workers caught people not wearing masks at the village board meeting earlier this month.

Mayor Deb Rogers voted in favor of this legal fight.

“My job is to represent all Williamsville taxpayers and our business community and the never-ending covid mandates have weighed heavily on our small businesses and hurt village families,” said Rogers.

One board member against hiring the attorney said fighting the $300 fine could wind up costing the village thousands of dollars.