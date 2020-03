AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Here’s a good distraction for those of you at home.

Last week, students at Dodge Elementary in the Williamsville Central School District packed the gym for a faculty vs. students basketball game.

Siblings Landon and Brianna each hit the court and cheered the other one on, but as play stopped, the two didn’t realize the big surprise they were about to get.

They were reunited with their dad who’d been deployed for nearly a year.

Watch the full welcome home video below: