Williamsville 9th grader wins grand prize in national documentary competition

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Williamsville teenager found out Wednesday he created a grand-prize winning documentary that will be shown on national TV next month.

Williamsville South 9th grader, Theo Poulin, researched, conducted interviews, found and shot video, and edited the entirety of the film he named “Trustfall.”

Back in August C-Span, a non-profit that televises many proceedings of the U.S. federal government, challenged students across the country to explore the issue they wanted the President and new Congress to address in 2021.

“As I was doing research on all these different topics, I came across one ever-present issue among all these different things: which is, some sort of systemic distrust in a governmental institution or the government itself.” Theo Poulin, C-Span Documentary Competition, Grand Prize Winner

“If we were able to trust the government and if we were able to build that trust, a lot of these issues certainly wouldn’t be solved, but certainly be better,” Poulin said.

Theo spent months researching and interviewing experts on both sides of the topic.

He also taught himself to edit on a software professionals use by creating these fun videos with his little brother during quarantine.

After easily more than 100 hours of work, Theo submitted his final product.

And out of the thousands of entries from students as old as seniors in high school, Trustfall won the grand prize. Which includes $5,000 and a national broadcast of his film on April 21.

Poulin told us, “It was truly insane and incredible and I’m very thankful to all of them for this opportunity and I’m very proud of my documentary for how well it did and how much work I put into it.”

Theo says he plans to use the money to buy a new camera and wants to go into filmmaking one day.

He hopes to create more documentaries that are not only meaningful but enjoyable to watch.