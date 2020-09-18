Williamsville acting superintendent to release more information on district’s plan next week

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The acting superintendent of Williamsville Schools promises to make an announcement on Monday.

This situation in Williamsville continues to evolve by the day but the clear message from the Acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna is a promise for better communication.

In a YouTube video posted late this afternoon, Acting Superintendent of Williamsville schools John McKenna wouldn’t say exactly when all students would return to a hybrid schedule but promised to release more information Monday and Wednesday.

Please watch today's video update from Dr. McKenna.



On Monday 9/21 the District will share the Essential Elements of our plan. On Wednesday 9/23 we will share our Implementation Timeline.https://t.co/OHVczrirM4 — Williamsville CSD (@WCSD_K12) September 18, 2020

“I literally spoke with the Superintendent this morning. He’s been working constantly to right the ship. Processes that should’ve been taken care of over the summer are being done now but I think we’re in very good hands with Dr. McKenna,” Assemblywoman Karen McMahon said.

Candidate for NYS Assembly Robin Wolfgang added, “I think they need to be in school September 28, which the parents have suggested and the students, they want to go to school . The families have invested in the community, have moved to For the quality of education you get in the building.”

Phil Meyer served on the Williamsville School Board until last May. He says there are a lot of moving parts involved with getting all students back into a hybrid schedule.

“I can say that I have a lot of confidence in him and I think he needs the time to roll out his plan. There’s a planning process that needs to take place and I’m confident he’ll get us there,” Meyer said.

“There’s a planning process that needs to take place and I’m confident he’ll get us there. We are working hard and moving quickly and we won’t rest until we finish the job..have a good weekend,” McKenna concluded.

George Richert is an award-winning reporter who first joined the News 4 team in 1998, later returning in 2018. See more of his work here.