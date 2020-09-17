Williamsville CSD Parent and Students United demands meeting with acting superintendent, threatens action

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Williamsville CSD Parent and Students United has sent a letter to acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna on behalf of families in the district.

“Your message on September 14th was not enough. After listening to the message, we have the following concerns. If you want our trust and faith, you will communicate more openly and transparently as you promised,” they wrote.

Parents and Students United are saying McKenna’s address was directed toward remote learning, not the hybrid model that more than 80% of students in the district chose.

They also say his address did not discuss children’s mental health and welfare.

In the letter, the Williamsville CSD Parent and Students United says, “the abrupt ending to the 2019-2020 academic year and the tumultuous start to this one has left many of them reeling. We need to know the district is as concerned as the parents are.”

They say there is no clear rationale for why more than 40 teachers hired for remote learning were terminated last week.

“Dr. McKenna’s address leads us to believe the district is not committed to returning to hybrid schooling. We are concerned and distrustful,” the letter continued.

Parents and Students United is demanding a face-to-face meeting with McKenna no later than tomorrow, and also says the district must have hybrid schooling, and it must start no later than Septemeber 28.

In conclusion, the Williamsville Parents and Students United says:

In your address you asked us to “give you time” and to “keep the lines of communication open”. We have given you several opportunities to communicate with us but to no avail. This meeting is a very good first step in making that happen. If you are unwilling to speak with us, 1,500 Williamsville families will petition the New York State Board of Regents and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office with a neglect of education complaint against the Williamsville School District and the Board of Education. The complaint will address the failure to communicate with us, refusing to respect our wishes, and not following Governor Cuomo’s guidelines set forth this summer regarding communication with parents for plans to reopen schools.

A copy of the letter can be read here.

