WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) – Local dancers are using their art to unite people and raise money for Ukraine. Owners of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Serhiy Nelyubov and Yanina Nelyubova, and several of their instructors, are from Ukraine.

“[There’s a] very bad war in Ukraine, and we have in our staff four people from Ukraine, including me and my husband,” Yanina said. “And we have two teachers from Ukraine.”

The studio will be hosting its first in-person showcase with an audience since the pandemic. A portion of the ticket sales will go toward humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The studio said this has been a difficult time for them, knowing their loved ones in Ukraine face dangers every day.

“All my family [is] in Ukraine — mother, father, my brother, my grandparents, everybody,” said dance instructor Katarina Snider. “Of course my heart is completely there. So physically, I’m here, but my mind, my heart is there.”

They said using dance as a form of healing has helped them, and also allows them to give back.

“Dancing, it’s our remedy. It’s our relief,” Serhiy said. “It’s something that pulls us out of the dark state of mind.”

Fred Astaire’s showcase is Sunday, March 20, at 2 p.m. and dinner and dancing begins at approximately 6 p.m. at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara. For ticket info, click here.

The support for Ukraine from local businesses continues, as DiBella’s Subs on Niagara Falls Boulevard gives

customers the option to round up their total and donate to help feed Ukrainians.

“Even though Ukraine is far away, it still feels like you see the community’s there being impacted, and we want to be able to help any way that we can,” said Dibella’s Marketing Manager Jillian Babcock. “So this is the small part we can do to help.”