Williamsville Central School District announces “Plan to Pivot” back to in-person instruction

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Acting Superintendent of Williamsville Schools Dr. John E. McKenna announced Monday the district plans to bring students at the elementary level back to five days of in-person instruction starting Monday, April 26.

McKenna says the remote option will remain available for all students for the rest of this school year.

In terms of middle school and high school, McKenna says students will have four days of in-person instruction when conditions allow. Wednesdays will continue with a remote experience for all students and allow office hours and individual support for students, the district says.

The remote option will also remain available to all middle school and high school students for the rest of the school year.

McKenna says due to high rates of transmission in Erie County, and in line with the New York State Department of Health guidance, middle and high schoolers must maintain six feet of social distancing and will not be able to return to full-time, in-person instruction.

“Our plan for middle and high schools is ready to be implemented as soon as our region reaches the benchmark set by the NYSDOH in updated guidance,” Superintendent McKenna wrote.

To finalize plans, the district asks families to complete a survey by noon Wednesday, so it can have the most accurate information and knows how many students will be in our buildings and classrooms, according to McKenna.

Here’s an implementation timeline the Williamsville Central School District provided:

April 12, 2021 – Send Instructional Model Survey to families

April 13, 2021 – Presentation at the Board of Education Meeting

April 14, 2021 – Instructional Model Survey due at 12 p.m.

April 15-16, 2021 – Review & analyze Instructional Model Survey date and implement necessary changes to classrooms/transportation

April 19, 2021 – District Presentation (Zoom Webinar/YouTube)

April 20, 2021 – Elementary Presentations/Feedback

April 21, 2021 – Middle and High School Presentations/Feedback

April 22-23, 2021 – Make any final adjustments/preparations for the Plan to Pivot

April 26, 2021 – Implementation of Plan: Students return dependent on the rate of transmission

Per NYSDOH guidance, the district is working on scheduling a meeting with Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and the ECDOH.

McKenna says the district will also hold a Zoom webinar, also streaming on its YouTube channel, presenting the Plan to Pivot. There will also be a streamed Zoom webinar on building specifics on the district’s plan.

