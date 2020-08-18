Williamsville Central School District leaders detail new normal for elementary schools

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tonight, Williamsville Central School District leaders laid out more details for their reopening plan.

This includes things like transportation, social distancing and other safety protocols.

This was the second information session held by the district, but the first and only specific to Williamsville’s six elementary schools.

Williamsville Central School District leaders went into more detail on what that new normal will look like for their elementary schools during an information session Monday night.

District leaders went over changes everyone will see inside the classroom this fall, starting with face masks.

They say face coverings will be required at all times while on school grounds including on the school bus and they’re strongly encouraging to have children practice properly wearing a mask for extended periods of time.

Before students get on the bus, parents must fill out a COVID-19 health questionnaire, and speaking of buses, it won’t the typical ride into school kids are used to.

Buses will be loading back to front and it’s going to unload students front to back to use student social distancing in that format.

That social distancing doesn’t stop on the bus, classrooms will be spaced out but some parents are concerned with how all of these changes will affect socialization.

Especially for the young students attending elementary school – whether choosing hybrid or completely virtual learning.

The district also announced tonight students will have access to each class online while it’s happening to better transition into hybrid or remote learning.

Families have by the end of this week to decide if they will opt into completely virtual learning.