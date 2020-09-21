Williamsville CSD announces “Relaunch Plan”

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Williamsville Central School District has announced its new “Williamsville Relaunch Plan.”

The plan is designed to bring students back into the classroom.

The school district says that hybrid and fully remote students will be part of the same class via a live stream.

Dr. John McKenna, the district’s acting superintendent, shared details of the reopening plan in a video:

An announcement on when this schedule will start is expected to come later this week.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015.