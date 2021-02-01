Williamsville CSD gets national recognition for MathLAB

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville Central School District has been nationally recognized for its creation, development and implementation of MathLAB.

The school district announced on Monday morning that it has been given a District of Distinction award. This honor, created by the publication “District Administration,” recognizes successful projects within school districts.

“Williamsville’s math program has earned a national reputation for being a leader in mathematics and is on the cutting edge of implementing research-based instructional strategies while creating structures to improve and provide all students with opportunities to achieve at the highest levels possible,” added Dr. Chris McGinley, K-12 Math Coordinator. “MathLAB has shifted our academic support structures from one that is focused on intervention to one that includes prevention. Not only do struggling students continue to receive targeted support aimed at closing the achievement gap, but we have found a solution to preventing additional students from developing the start of new learning gaps if left unchecked.”

It began in 2015. Casey Middle School math specialist Harry O’Malley wanted to find a way to more effectively monitor, target and respond to students’ academic needs.

“The underlying belief is that the more quickly teachers can intervene, regardless of why a student misses a concept, the more effectively they can target the source of misunderstanding and better position students for future learning,” O’Malley said.

Casey Middle School Principal Pete Dobmeier believes MathLAB has taken “labels off of students.”

“We all have unique learning profiles where we can be strong in some areas and need support in others, regardless of what our grade point average is,” he says.

MathLAB is now being implemented at all four middle schools in the district after years of testing and development by O’Malley and Dr. McGinley.

“As a result of the district’s strategic and long-term commitment to continuous improvement, the student performance at all four middle schools has been elevated, especially among students needing support who are receiving regular targeted intervention,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Marie Balen says.