Williamsville CSD shares more details on student phase-in plan

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re learning more about Williamsville CSD‘s plan to phase students back into the classroom.

Fifth and sixth graders returned on Tuesday. Acting Superintendent Dr. John McKenna says staff have been going through workshops and training to make sure students are getting the education they need.

McKenna says the district has fulfilled all digital device requests, including 2,300 laptops and 2,400 Chromebooks.

The district is hosting a virtual community forum on Saturday.

The next step of the phase-in plan is to bring back seventh and eighth graders on Monday.