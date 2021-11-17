Williamsville CSD Superintendent and family appear on “Family Feud”

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Superintendent of the Williamsville Central School District shined in the spotlight on one of television’s most classic game shows.

And the survey says his family did pretty well.

Dr. Darren Brown-Hall and his family were featured on Family Feud Tuesday night and they won.

His family was very successful in answering when asked about something people would do for their dogs to make aliens question who’s in charge.

And if you missed the showdown, you have another chance to catch him Wednesday night on Fox.