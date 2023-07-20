WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Williamsville Central School District have their eyes to the skies.

Of course, with protection, during the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. The school district is holding special sessions this summer called “Eclipse Deputy Training” to inform and prepare those interested in the total solar eclipse happening April 8th.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon, Earth and Sun line up, “either fully or partially,” NASA says. Essentially, the moon will cast a shadow on Earth, either completely or partially blocking sunlight. Mark Percy, the director of Williamsville’s Planetarium, will be holding classes ahead of the rare event. A schedule is yet to be announced.

“In any given location on Earth, a total eclipse happens only once every hundred years or so, though for selected locations they can occur as little as a few years apart,” NASA says. “An example is the August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024 eclipses, which will be viewed at the same spot near Carbondale, Illinois.

The school district has ordered 25,000 pairs of solar eclipse safety glasses for students and staff members ahead of the eclipse.