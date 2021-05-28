Williamsville doctor fined after employee writes more than 150 illegal prescriptions

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville doctor who failed to protect sensitive information will have to pay $60,000.

Prosecutors say Dr. Nora Meaney-Elman violated the Controlled Substances Act when she did not safeguard a token and password used to e-prescribe drugs.

Between September 2015 and March 2018, her employee, Kristy Brucz, used that information to illegally write 156 prescriptions for controlled substances.

Those prescriptions were written in both Brucz’s name and those of 12 others — real and fictitious people. The prescriptions were then filled at various pharmacies in the area.

“As its name implies, the Controlled Substances Act is premised on the notion that the prescribing and distribution of certain dangerous and/or addictive substances must be controlled. When those entrusted with such control cede their authority to others—as Dr. Meaney-Elman did here, by allowing others to use her credentials to obtain such substances—the entire regulatory scheme is undermined.” U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr.

This past September, Brucz was sentenced to two years of probation for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. She was also ordered to pay more than $1,900 in restitution.