Williamsville Fall Fest kicks off at Island Park

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville Fall Fest kicked off Friday at Island Park with food, drinks and live music.
The event used to be known as Oktoberfest, but because of the shortage of workers and a lack of german features, they had to scale it down a bit. So they’re now calling it Fall Fest instead.
“Let’s celebrate fun with the family. Tomorrow between 10 and four — our kids’ activities all throughout the village. At 8 a.m. we have the farmers market which we have every week, which is a little more festive because of Fall Fest,” said Ellie Grenauer, co-owner, Glen Park Tavern.
The Williamsville Business Association puts on this event.
Fall Fest will be going on all day Saturday from 8 a.m. in the morning until 10 p.m. at night.
