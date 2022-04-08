WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man has admitted to possessing child pornography after his home was searched in July 2020, U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced.

Months before that, in January, prosecutors say Christopher Robbins, 61, was identified as a member of a group on the messaging app Kik where users exchanged videos and images of child pornography.

When his home was searched by the FBI, several electronic items containing child pornography were seized.

When Robbins is sentenced in August, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.