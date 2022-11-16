WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Williamsville man is going to prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Christopher Robbins was convicted of possession of child pornography and sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

In Jan. 2020, Robbins was identified as a member of a Kik group used to exchange videos and images of child pornography. In July 2020, the FBI executed a search warrant of Robbins’ Williamsville residence, seizing several electronic items that contained child pornography.